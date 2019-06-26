|
Clara I. Tysinger
Blue Rock - Clara Inez (Rayner) Tysinger, 87 of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 8 pm.
Clara was born in Gaysport on January 3, 1932. She is the daughter of the late Hansome and Bessie (Osborn) Rayner. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, especially gardening and taking care of her flowers. She taught Sunday School at the Gaysport United Methodist Church for many years and later enjoyed attending Westwood Baptist Church. Her hobbies included oil painting, playing piano, sewing and she spent many hours reading her bible.
Clara is survived by her five children, Larry (Mary) Tysinger of Blue Rock, Terry (Debbie) Tysinger of Zanesville, Garry (Debbie Kay) Tysinger of Zanesville, Jerry (Liz) Tysinger of Blue Rock and Becky (Mike) Dodd of Zanesville; her grandchildren, Teresa (Jay) Mathy, Tara (Stacy) Wilson, Chad (Amie) Tysinger, Shane (Jessie) Tysinger, Matt (Deann) Tysinger, Heather (Matt) Dingey, Aaron (Amber) Tysinger, Amanda (Craig) Evans, Adam (Celenna) Tysinger, Brett Tysinger, Jared Tysinger, Desiree Tysinger, Whitney (Josh) Paxton, Madison Dodd and Hannah Dodd; several great-grandchildren; her brother, Bob (Sandy) Rayner of Duncan Falls; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Tysinger; a brother-in-law, Dean (Donna) Tysinger; a sister-in-law, Kay Hedges.
In addition to her parents, Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Tysinger whom she married June 14, 1948; her brother, Charles (Edith) Rayner; brothers-in-law, Robert J. Tysinger and John "Bill" (Donna) Tysinger and her sisters-in-law, Mary (Gerald) Reed and Betty (Clayton) Williams and brothers-in-law, Robert Hedges, Jerry Foster.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Clara's name to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held 10 am, Friday with Pastor Mark E. Ballmer officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Duncan Falls Cemetery.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 26, 2019