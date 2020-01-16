Services
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Resources
Clara (Halterman) Reho 88 Passed away at Genesis Hospital on January 16, 2020.

She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church of Corning and a retired Teacher from the Corning and Miller School Systems.

She is survived by her nephews, Rod (Debby) Parsons of Dalton, GA, Tom (Marsha) Maxwell of New Lexington, great nieces and nephews, Julie Maxwell, Lyndi Maxwell, Jodi (Al) Tallant, Jenny (Jake) Seely, Ashley Parsons, Whitney Parsons and Joseph Tallent. A sister in law, Millie Parsons of Corning.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Reho (April 27, 2015. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00 am until time of services at 1:00 pm. at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington. Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, www.chutewiley.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
