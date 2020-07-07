Clarabelle Taylor
Corning - Clarabelle Taylor, a devoted Jehovah's Witness, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3rd, 2020 after losing her courageous battle with Parkinson's disease surrounded by the love of her family. Clarabelle was 83. She was born on June 25, 1937 in Perry County, Ohio to Ogden and Mildred Ratliff Corp. She married her best friend and soul mate, George H Taylor on January 4th, 1958 who proceeded her in death in 2003. Clarabelle will also be reunited with her son Robert Taylor, daughters Barbara Johnson and Shairl Wszeborowski, and sister Lucy Bates. She leaves behind by her son George R Taylor of Zanesville, daughters Shirley Taylor Johnson of Zanesville, Jenny and Steve Williams of Albany, Joann and James Corrigan of Albany, Nellie and George Parker of Corning, and two sisters Wilma Holmes of Corning and Elma Robinson of Crooksville. She also had numerous other family and friends all of which she loved and cherished deeply. Including her 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 18 great-great grandchildren. Jeremiah and April Johnson of Stockport (children Justin, Makalei, and Taylor) Michael Johnson of Zanesville (children Mikayla, Megan, Michelle, Landon, Mandy, Michael, Chevy, and Cheyenne) Jada Johnson of Zanesville, Stephanie Johnson of Zanesville, Matthew and Brookelyn Johnson of Zanesville (children Alora and Sya) Kerrie Taylor of Roseville (children Kelsey and Justice), Randy Allman of Albany (children Ava, Hayden, Brayden, Bentley, Jordan, Kingston, and Danny) Jack Allman of Albany, Damial and Abbigail Parker of Amelia, and Haley and Justin Souders of Corning (children Serenity and Wyatt). Clarabelle was a consummate grandmother to all and a tireless and selfless homemaker. Her children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of Clarabelle's kind spirit, passion for quilting, love of canning, and lessons on how not to cook will live on through them forever. Her love was like a quilt… Years bound together embellished with family and friends, backed with tradition, stitched with love, with cornerstones placed carefully to create a one-of-a-kind journey through time. Private services will be held at Roberts Winegardner Funeral Home in New Lexington Friday July 10th between 11-1. Burial will directly follow at Zion Christian Cemetery in Corning, Ohio. The family wishes to thank those who have extended their love and support for Clarabelle during her final days. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com