Clarance "Tony" Maple
Zanesville - Clarance Frank "Tony" Maple, 86, went to be with his Lord, Monday, November 16, 2020, from the ICU at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Born in New Boston, Ohio on February 15, 1934, to the late George and Alice Maple, he was preceded in death by his brothers Harold Maple, George Homer Maple, and Ronald Maple. He is survived by his wife Janet Maple; son George Homer Maple; daughter Minta Hardman; granddaughters Lenae Gabriel and Hannah Hunink; grandsons Troy and Logan Gabriel; and siblings Gertrude Bowen, Donald Maple, Ruth Baker, Martha Slark, Morris Maple, and Ike Maple.
A 1956 graduate of Kentucky Christian College, he married the love of his life Janet on November 24, 1956 and they have served the Lord together for 64 years, in 7 different ministry locations. Tony Maple impacted thousands of people for the Lord and preached the Gospel faithfully in Zanesville, Ohio for 51 years. He served in the pulpit as a minister until he was 82 years of age.
Anyone who knew Tony Maple knew him to be a selfless giver of his time, talents, and resources. He was a mentor to many, and as a patriarch of the faith, his legacy will live on through those who were inspired to go into various ministry fields across the country and across the world.
His request was that any memorial contributions be made to G.O. Ministries, 11501 Plantside Dr., Suite 14, Louisville, Kentucky, 40299 and put Lenae and Isaias Gabriel in the memo line or follow this link https://gomin.org/gabriel/
.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, November 19, 2020. from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at Burrell Funeral Services, 414 La Salle St, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with prior viewing beginning at 12:00 p.m. The service will be livestreamed at 1:00 p.m. from Burrell's facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Burrellfuneralservices
. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.