Clarence C. Eden Jr.


1939 - 2019
Clarence C. Eden Jr

Crooksville - Clarence C. Eden Jr, 82, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully Sunday March 10, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born in Letart, West Va., on October 1, 1936 to the late Clarence C. Eden Sr and Louella Roush Eden. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Eden; sons, Michael (Jana) Eden and Robert (Cheryl) Eden; and daughter, Marjorie Ann Eden. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 3 siblings. Private services will be held at the Eden family's request.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
