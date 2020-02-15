|
Clarence H. Perry
McConnelsville - Clarence H. Perry, 70, of McConnelsville passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born November 2, 1949 in Athens, Ohio to the late Leslie Perry and Anna Mae Welch Perry. Clarence was retired from the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources where he worked for 30 years as a park ranger and lock tender. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and also worked at the Walmart in South Zanesville for many years. He was a past governor of the Morgan County Moose Club #2317 and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing pool. Clarence is survived by his wife of 48 years Patty Albright Perry, a daughter Beth "T Rex" Albert and a special son-in-law Christopher Albert of Zanesville, a son Jason Perry of Rokeby Lock, three grandchildren Krisney Marie Albert, Kole Perry, and Wyatt Perry Wogan, two sisters Rose Johnson and Sue Sholes. Also surviving is a step mother Mildred Perry of Hilliard. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Larry Perry. Friends may call Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Carmel Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #24 Color Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice Care 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020