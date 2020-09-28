1/1
Clarys Deem
{ "" }
Clarys Deem

Zanesville - Clarys Deem, 86 of Zanesville passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, while under the care of Ohio Health Hospice.

Clarys was born at her home in Trimble, Ohio on October 24, 1933. She is the daughter of the late William W. "Boone" and Fredia Leona (Jones) Lantz. She retired after 19 years with Elder Beerman Department Store where she worked as the Jewelry Department Manager. In her retirement she enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center playing Bingo and painting ceramics.

Clarys is survived by her four children, Leona (John Bates) Lovejoy of Dresden, Thomas Eddy (Peggy) Deem of Copperas Cove, TX, Mary (Craig) Bidwell of Marysville and Dave (Robin) Deem of Newark; her grandchildren, Christa Lovejoy, Robert Cloutier, Clarissa Cloutier, Jennifer Deem, Scotty (Jamie Suttles) Hamilton, Mikaela Hamilton, Dayvid "DJ" (Allanis Absten) Deem and a self-proclaimed grandson, Jake Morgan; her great-grandchildren, Mercadies, Dystonie, Justyn, Makai, Jaxon, Abby and Bentley; and her sisters, Judith Hall and Lois Jean (Terry) Dugan.

In addition to her parents, Clarys is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Deem who passed away in 1998; and her daughter-in-law, Heather Deem; and her brother-in-law, Kenny Hall.

Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 1 pm on Thursday. Rev. Nick Woodall will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 all visitors are requested to wear a mask at the Funeral Home for all services.

www.farusfh.com






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
