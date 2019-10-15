Resources
Willis - Clifford Edward Lee of Willis, Texas passed away on October 10, 2019 at Conroe Medical Center in Conroe, Texas.

Cliff is survived by his sons Keith Lee and Kevin Lee of Zanesville, Ohio and daughters Sonya Miller of South Zanesville, Ohio, Casey Head of Mt. Perry, Ohio and Kayla Lee of Corning, Ohio.

He leaves behind six grand-children and one great grand-child with another on the way. As well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Cliff is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth A. Cicotte (Norman) of Palmetto, Florida, Valentina Wagner (Shane) of Watertown, Wisconsin, brothers Robert E. Lee Jr. of Zanesville, Ohio and Russell Keith Elliott(Donnalyn) of Galena, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by father Robert E. Lee Sr. and mother Mary V. Mumford as well as a brother Donald A. Lee.

There will be no services as his body is being donated to the University of Texas Health Sciences in Houston, Texas.

The family will hold a potluck memorial on October 18, 2019 at 1810 Adams Lane Zanesville, Ohio starting at 3 pm.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
