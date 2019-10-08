|
|
Clifford Oscar Perkins
Ava - Clifford Oscar Perkins, age 94, of Ava, Ohio died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Summit Acres Nursing Home in Caldwell. He was born June 14, 1925, in Noble County, son of the late Ellsworth and Inez Gill Perkins. He was a 1947 graduate of Belle Valley High School and a 1948 graduate of Meredith College, where he earned a degree in accounting and business administration. Clifford was a World War II Army veteran, having received the World War II Victory Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal, the Honorable Service Lapel Button for World War II, and the Purple Heart. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 1985 following 30 years of service. Clifford loved swimming in his pool and working in his yard.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Preston Perkins, whom he married February 21, 1948, and who died August 16, 2009; three brothers, Paul "Junior" Perkins, Clarence "Bud" Perkins, and Dwight Perkins; and his father and mother-in-law, Cecil and Goldie McPeek Preston.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Friends may call Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 11AM-1PM at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell, where the funeral service will follow visitation at 1PM with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. A veteran's graveside service will follow at Halley's Ridge Cemetery conducted by the Noble County Veteran Service Organizations. An online guestbook may be signed at www.mcvay-perkins.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 8, 2019