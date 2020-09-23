Clifford R. Nichols Sr.
Columbus - Clifford R. Nichols Sr., 75 of Columbus, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Riverside Hospital in Columbus. He was born on Feb. 11, 1945 in Sharpsburg, Ohio to the late James and Jessie Sephfus Nichols. He retired from Savko and Sons and Trucco Corp. both in Columbus where he worked as a heavy equipment operator. He is survived by his wife Lola Hill Nichols of the home, 4 sons, Terry Nichols, Troy (Clydett) Nichols, Kevin Nichols and Clifford Nichols Jr all of Columbus, 2 daughters, Kristina Nichols Sykes and Tracey Nichols both of Columbus, 3 sisters, Shirley (William) Norman of Zanesville, Malenda (Alan) Lucas of Amesville and Gloria (Butch) Piers of Chesterhill, 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and in-laws, Delores Nichols of Malta, Patricia (Richard) Norman of Columbus, Tommy Hill, James Hill, Frances Hill and Louise Carr all of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Robert Ramsey, 4 brothers, Buddy, LeRoy, Gene and Butch Nichols and 2 sisters, Carol Norman and Saundra Viney. Funeral services will be held on Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Mt. Hermon Church near Amesville with burial following in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 A.M. on the day of the services at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
.