Clinton Baker
Crooksville - Clinton "Clint" Lee Baker, 28, of Crooksville passed Monday, June 1, 2020 at the OSU ER following an accident.
He was born on Wednesday, April 29, 1992 in Cambridge, Ohio the son of Doug and Rachel (Lighty) Baker.
Clint was a 2011 graduate of Mid-East Career and Technology Center in Zanesville. He was in FFA in high school and was vice president 2010-2011. Clint worked at Shelly and Sands as traffic control; he truly loved what he did. He loved farming, tractor shows, working in the garage, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his children and brother. Clint was the type of person to give the shirt off his back; he was always there for anyone that needed him.
In addition to his parents Clint is survived by his wife, Tiara Dawn Cox-Baker; two children, Oliver Lee "Ollie" Baker and Talliyah Ryanne "Tallie" Baker; a brother Avery (Lydia) Baker; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Dawn Cox; brother-in-law, Bub (Bug) Cox; paternal grandfather, Wm. Dan Baker; maternal grandparents; Paul and Vickie Lighty; grandparent-in-law, Bill and June Cox Sr.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; and special teachers Mr. Wentworth and Mr. Wilfong.
Clint was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Donna Baker.
Visitation will take place at Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. and a Graveside service will be held at Mt. Sterling Cemetery. Details on day & time are still pending. Please check www.BryanHardwickFH.com with an update. As soon as details are finalized they will be update on Funeral Home website.
PLEASE NOTE: Social distancing protocol will be strictly observed at all times of visitation, service & burial. The family is asking visitors to please bring their own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if deemed necessary.
Memorial contributions can be made in Clint's name to the Nationwide Children's Hospital or to the Clint Baker GoFundme.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Clint's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.