Clinton Baker
Clinton Baker

Crooksville - Clinton "Clint" Lee Baker, 28, of Crooksville passed Monday, June 1, 2020 at the OSU ER following an accident.

Friends may call 2:00 to 4:00P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 and 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. graveside at Mt. Sterling Cemetery with Pastor Keith Taylor officiating.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories & condolences with Clint's family and to view full obituary please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
