1/
Cloyce "Butch" Miller
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Cloyce "Butch" Miller

New Lexington - Cloyce "Butch" Miller, 75 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 8:46 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. Born November 21, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio to the late James and Edla Miller. Butch loved to talk to people. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Bonnie Allen Miller; daughters, Crystal (William) Linscott, Mindy (Mark) Carlyle and Joyce Bair; several grandchildren; brother, Glenn Miller. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by daughter, Patty Miller; stepson, Kevin C. Miller and brother, Arthur Miller. Given current public health concerns, private calling hours and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio with Reverend Kenneth Teter officiating. Burial will follow at the Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
