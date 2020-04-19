|
Clyde E. "Gene" Dutro
Zanesville - Clyde E. "Gene" Dutro, 83, of Zanesville passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.
Gene was born in Zanesville on June 10, 1936. He is the son of the late Clyde and Leota (Wilson) Dutro. Gene was a 1954 graduate of Philo High School. He retired from Ohio Ferro Alloy after 30 years and he also worked for Wayne Township. He enjoyed being outdoors, spending time bicycling, gardening and hunting.
Gene is survived by his children, Jeff (Mary Ann) Dutro of Zanesville, Joe Dutro of Zanesville and Marc (Susan) Dutro of Hilliard; his six grandchildren, Andrea Easly, Matt Dutro, Ashley Dutro, Wesley Dutro, Brady Dutro and Genevieve Dutro; four great grandchildren, Hunter Dutro, Joseph Easly, Emily Dutro and Payton Dutro; his sister, Betty (Jim) Grosscup and his sister-in-law, Phyllis (Ron) Butler.
In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Vera Jean Dutro, whom he married May 12, 1957 and passed away in 2014; his son, Michael Dutro who passed away in 2019.
Please make memorial contributions in Gene's name to Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020