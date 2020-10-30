Clyde L. Snider
Gratiot - Clyde L. Snider, 101, of Gratiot, died at 5:28 P.M. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born September 19, 1919 in Gratiot, a son of the late Charles R. and Mabel G. (Osburn) Snider. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during WWII and the co-owner of Snider Brothers Oil Well Drilling Company. He was a member of Ohio Oil & Gas Association for many years. His life passion was working in the oil fields and being with family. He was a member of Gratiot United Methodist Church, National Trail American Legion, Brownsville Jackson Lodge #85 F&AM and National Trail Fire Department. Clyde and his wife joined the Zanes and Janes late in life and enjoyed meeting many new friends. He also served on Gratiot Town Council for over forty years. He married the love of his life, Ruth M. (Foster) Snider on March 25, 1942. They would both say "They were blessed with three children:" Charles Snider, Susan Short, and Geraldine Zylinsky. Clyde and Ruth shared sixty-three wonderful years together attending their children and grandchildren's events, traveling and enjoying life.
He is survived by his children, Susan Short and Geraldine (David) Zylinsky; daughter-in-law, Brenda Snider; six grandchildren, David (Kim) Snider, Theresa Snider, Gregory (Amy) Short, Lisa (Jeffery) Wilson, Monica (Rob) Davis, and Dustin Zylinsky; ten great-grandchildren, Abby and Allie Snider, Megan (Ryan) Cooper, Jon Short, Jordan (Rocio) Wilson, Alayna, Ian and Evan Wilson, Ethan and Nathan Davis; two great-grandchildren, Allen Tillett and Cooper Wilson; a sister-in-law, Janet Snider, Heath, OH; and a brother-in-law Wilbur Wiley.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, November 19, 2005 and son, Charles December 2, 2014; brothers, Paul and Russell Snider; sisters, Gladys (Frank) Jones and Erma (Harold) Steele; and a son-in-law, Roger Short.
The family would like to thank their friends for being so thoughtful to their father and including him in their activities. Clyde always considered them extended family. The family would also like to express their appreciation to the staff at Primrose and The Oaks at Northpointe. A special thank you to Dr. Luft, Dr. Skrobot, and Dr. Minning who took such great care of him.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Masonic Services to be held at 7:45 P.M. Friends and family may also call from 10:00 A.M. until time of funeral services to be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the funeral home, with Mr. Chris Steele officiating. He will be laid to rest alongside his wife Ruth at Poplar Fork Cemetery, Gratiot. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Muskingum Academic Fund, 4880 West Pike, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or to Gratiot United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 138, Gratiot, Ohio 43740.
The family requests that self-provided face masks be worn and social distancing observed during the calling hours and funeral service.
