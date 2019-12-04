|
Clyde Morland
Zanesville - Clyde Nelson Morland, 84, of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side. We all live on borrowed time. People come and go so unexpectedly, we sometimes forget that nothing really lasts as long as we hoped they would. Surely, losing someone dear to us can be a heartbreaking experience, but it's something we need to accept in order to continue on with our lives.
Clyde was born September 11, 1935 to the late Otis L. and Vera E. (Heddleson) Morland. In addition to his parents, Clyde is also preceded in death by three sisters; and a grandson, Jason Patrick Kronenbitte.
Clyde leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and dedicated wife, Jeaneen E. Morland; his children, Karen, Rick, Kim and Wayne; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Letha; and a host of other family and friends.
Clyde worked road construction for many years before retiring from Shelly & Sands. He enjoyed antiquing and had a passion for automobiles. Clyde was a member of the Noble County Cruisers and he loved to attend car shows. He will be missed by many.
You may call on the family Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Rev. Deb Bowsher officiating. Burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery, 15000 County Highway 60, in Caldwell, Ohio. A fellowship meal will follow burial at the First Presbyterian Church, 532 North St., in Caldwell. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019