Clyta "Vicki" Turner
Hopewell - Clyta "Vicki" Turner, 67, of Hopewell, died at 8:00 A.M. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Newark. She was born April 23, 1952, in Hopewell, a daughter of the late Rufus and Faye Porter Wittlinger. She was a member of Market Street Baptist Church and retired from Genesis Hospital after many years as a nurse. Vicki was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Philip Turner of forty-three years, whom she married May 22, 1976; a son, Eric (Lynsay) Turner; a daughter, Gretchen (Steven) Newsom; four grandchildren, Blake, Gage and Carter Newsom and Maddox Turner; and two sisters-in-law, Faythia and Georgeann.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Newsom.
Friends and family may call from 12:00 P.M. until the time of the Celebration of Life Ceremony at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Market Street Baptist Church, 140 North Sixth Street, Zanesville, with Pastor Howard Thompson and Rev. Scott Johnston officiating.
Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Market Street Baptist Church, 140 North Sixth Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020