Colleen G. Balderson
McConnelsville - Colleen G. Balderson 81, of McConnelsville, passed away at 9:08 p.m. August 29, 2020 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room in Zanesville. She was born September 14, 1938 in Malta, the daughter of the late Fred Balderson and Esther Dudley Balderson. She attended Meigs Church of Christ and worked for 31 years at Valley Hills Nursing Home in McConnelsville. She is survived by her sisters Louise Murphy of McConnelsville, Gloria Thompson of McConnelsville Kay (Charlie) Tisher of Obetz, Nancy (Michael) Smith of Miamsburg, Ohio; brothers John (Brenda) Balderson of Malta and Fred Buzzy (Dorothy Balderson of McConnelsville, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Ruth Balderson, Jane Tuttle, and Marjorie Jackson. Friends may call 11:00a.m. To 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Malta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Meigs Church of Christ Building Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.




Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
