Colleen M. FurryZanesville - Colleen M. Furry, 91, of Du Quoin, IL and formerly of Zanesville, Ohio passed away at 5:55 P.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin, IL.Colleen previously taught for the East Muskingum and for the Zanesville School Districts. She helped develop the Muskingum Christian Academy where she was a teacher and principal. She was a member of the Old Du Quoin Baptist Church in Du Quoin, IL. Colleen was a member of the Marshall Browning Hospital Auxiliary, the Du Quoin Food Pantry and Clothes Pantry, and Perry County HCE.She was born September 26, 1928 at Cedar Rapids, IA, the daughter of the late Herman and Emma Jane (Novak) Swisher.She married Charles W. Furry on August 11, 1950 at Springfield, OH and he preceded her in death in 2003.She is survived by two sons - Dr. Craig Furry and wife Becky of Edwardsville, IL and Chris Furry and wife Debbie of Pleasant City, OH, one daughter - Cheryl Rayburn of Cambridge, OH, one brother - William Swisher and wife Sharon of Berkley Lake, GA, eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at New Concord, OH. Pastor Steve Smith will officiate the servicesFriends may make memorials to the Old Du Quoin Baptist Church, 8695 Old State Rte 14, Du Quoin, IL 62832.The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Furry family.