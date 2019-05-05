|
|
Colleen S. Six
McConnelsville - Colleen S. Six 57, of McConnelsville, passed away at 7:25 a.m. May 3, 2019 at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville. She was born August 1, 1961 in Beverly the daughter of the late Floyd Danielson and Donna J. Davis Danielson. She worked at several restaurants and Domino's Pizza.
She is survived by a daughter Jessica S. (Matthew) Riley of Malta, son Daniel L. (Kayla) Six of Malta, four grandchildren Nadea, Nevaeh, Jada and Daniel and many other special kiddos that she loved, sister Linda Clay of Malta. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Naomi Welling. The family would like to thank Shrivers Hospice for their support, and the caregivers. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Galen Finley officiating. She will be laid to rest with her family in Salem Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 5, 2019