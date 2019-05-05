Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Six
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen S. Six


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Colleen S. Six Obituary
Colleen S. Six

McConnelsville - Colleen S. Six 57, of McConnelsville, passed away at 7:25 a.m. May 3, 2019 at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville. She was born August 1, 1961 in Beverly the daughter of the late Floyd Danielson and Donna J. Davis Danielson. She worked at several restaurants and Domino's Pizza.

She is survived by a daughter Jessica S. (Matthew) Riley of Malta, son Daniel L. (Kayla) Six of Malta, four grandchildren Nadea, Nevaeh, Jada and Daniel and many other special kiddos that she loved, sister Linda Clay of Malta. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Naomi Welling. The family would like to thank Shrivers Hospice for their support, and the caregivers. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Galen Finley officiating. She will be laid to rest with her family in Salem Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now