Connie Ann Taylor
Connie Ann Taylor, 65, of Nashport, Ohio, gained her heavenly reward on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Connie was born March 22, 1955 to the late Clayton R. and Wilma N. (Henthorne) Seckman.
Connie leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved daughter, Cassie Taylor; her grandchildren, Taylor Gambill and Brandon Wells; great-grandchildren, Raylynn and Carter Bobb; siblings, Tony (Paula) Seckman and Jason Seckman; a niece, a nephew, as well as a great-niece and great-nephew; and a host of other family members and friends.
Connie dedicated years of service with her work as a nurse. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. Connie was an avid football fan, her favorite teams being The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Cincinnati Bengals. She loved to spend time with her beloved Yorkies. She will always be remembered for her unconditional love of family, and her willingness to defend and protect those she loved.
Per Connie's wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020