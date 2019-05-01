|
Connie Barkume
Newark - Ms. Connie Barkume of Newark, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Arlington Care Center in Newark following a long illness. Connie was born in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Lenora and Phillip Barkume.
Surviving are her daughter, Ashley Blackstone and her husband Craig Parsons.
A graduate of Zanesville High School and The Ohio State University, Connie enjoyed a career in sales and customer service.
Connie was a member of a recovery organization for over 28 years and enjoyed her work and participation with others. She loved animals, especially dogs, and her Ebby T. and Silkie were a wonderful part of her life.
A memorial gathering celebrating Connie's life will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville. Online condolences may be expressed at ww.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, OH 43056 or CHA Animal Shelter, 3765 Corporate Dr., Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder on May 1, 2019