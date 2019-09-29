Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
For more information about
Connie Dobson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Dobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Dobson


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Dobson Obituary
Connie Dobson

Frazeysburg - Connie J. Dobson, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio died Friday evening, September 27, 2019 at Willow Haven Nursing Home in Zanesville.

Born March 3, 1952 in Newark, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Roy L. Booth and the late Stella M. (Evans) Booth Gomez. Connie was a 1970 graduate of Riverview High School. She was a hairdresser and a home health care provider. Connie enjoyed quilting and doing crafts. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.

Surviving is one daughter, Nikki (Randy) Giffin of Trinway, Ohio; one son, Cory (Teresa) Dobson of Roseville, Ohio and two grandchildren, Dakota Dobson and Kaitlyn Giffin. Also surviving is one sister, Lynn (Dean) Wilson of Frazeysburg, Ohio; two brothers, Roy L. (Lenora) Booth of Phoenix, Arizona and Ronald (Peggy) Booth of Hanover, Ohio and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her former husband, John "Pete" Dobson.

Calling hours will be 6pm to 8pm Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now