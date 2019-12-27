|
Connie G. Ford
Zanesville - Connie Gail Ford, 61 passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Genesis Hospital following a brief illness. She was born September 27, 1958 in Zanesville to the late Charles Lee and Elda Glanneman Keith Jr. Connie was a manager at Wendy's, an advisor for Siblings and Friends 4-H Club and attended the Zanesville First Church of the Nazarene. She proudly served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Marines.
Surviving are her son Jeff (Julie) Keith; a daughter Rosie (Floyd Nicholson) Ford; six grandchildren: Jade Keith, Jarrod Keith, Lane Taylor, Justin Knoll, Carson Nicholson and Sierra Nicholson; and her niece Sabrina Keith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers: Charles Lee Keith III and Michael Edward Keith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Bank in Frazeysburg.
Calling hours will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM Monday, December 30, 2019 in THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will be at 11AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the Snouffer Chapel with Rev. Dr. Steve Dupler and Rev. Mark Dupler officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park with military honors.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019