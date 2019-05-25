|
Connie L. Jones Rowan
Nashport - Connie L. Jones Rowan, 61, of Nashport, died at 7:17 P.M. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Willow Haven Care Center, Zanesville. She was born June 16, 1957, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Raymond D. and Aletha Irene Roberts Jones. She worked at Essex Wire in Zanesville.
She is survived by a nephew, Raymond (Millie Silvus) Jones, Jr.; a great-niece, Destiny Farr; and a great-great-nephew, Drake Farr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Jones, Sr.
A Cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with no calling hours or services to be held.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE
Published in the Times Recorder on May 25, 2019