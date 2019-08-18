Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Norval Park Church of Christ
845 Arch St.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
The Norval Park Church of Christ
845 Arch St.
1949 - 2019
Connie Watts Obituary
Connie Watts

Zanesville - Connie Sue Watts, 70, of Zanesville, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Connie was born June 21, 1949 to the late Harry and Lucille (Moore) Harper.

You may call on the family Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services, 414 LaSalle St. Additional calling will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at The Norval Park Church of Christ, 845 Arch St. Minister Tim Gainer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 18, 2019
