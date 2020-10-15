Constance Buckmaster

Constance BuckmasterFrazeysburg - Constance A. "Connie" Buckmaster, 72, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Tuesday afternoon, October 13, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.Born October 13, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio she was a daughter of the late William F. and M. Ruth (Burkhard) Clark and was a 1966 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. She worked many years for Courtesy Ambulance of Newark and Genesis Caregivers in Zanesville. Connie was a member of the Dresden American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for over 30 years and she was a member of Frazeysburg Volunteer Fire and EMS Department for many years.Surviving are three sons, Paul Tarman of Coshocton, Ohio, Kevin (Emily) Buckmaster of Mt. Ida, Arkansas and Kelly (Tabitha) Buckmaster of Frazeysburg; seven grandchildren, Tasha (Cody) Burtnett, Lisa (Chad) Wade, Paul Tarman, Jr., Destiny (Jonathan) Miracle, Kelly Buckmaster, Jr., Kylie Buckmaster and Isabella Buckmaster and seven great grandchildren, Braylyn, Hunter, Levi, Riley, CJ, Brystol and Kayson; two sisters, Cindy (James) Kronenbitter of Zanesville and Cathy Clark of Westerville, Ohio; two brothers, Jay Clark of Flint Ridge, Ohio and Jim (Ann) Clark of Cooperdale, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her two very best friends, Grace Rinker and Charlene Whyde.In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Buckmaster whom she married April 12, 1969 and who died February 14, 2020 and a sister, Christine King.Calling hours will be from NOON to 2pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the funeral home with Chaplain Noah Barr officiating. Following the funeral service, a luncheon and gathering will be held at the Dresden American Hall in Dresden.Memorial contributions may be made to Frazeysburg Volunteer Fire Department, Post Office Box 219, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.