1/1
Corabelle Savage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corabelle Savage

Crooksville - Corabelle Savage, 91, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 6:59 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 22, 1929 in McLuney, the daughter of the late Charles and Cora A. (nee: Kinney) Chevalier.

Cora was a homemaker, raising her twelve children and six of her grandchildren, being a devoted wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and great great-grandma. In her days as a young wife and mother, she grew a large garden and did lots of home-canning of the things she grew in order to feed her large family. She enjoyed her bible studies and Christian music. She attended different churches over the years, one of which was The House of God in Roseville.

Left behind to mourn her passing are her children, Lana Head, Cora (James) Wheeler, Debbie (Ronald) Miller, Tammy (Darrell) Lyons, Danny (Rose) Savage, Terry Savage (Christie Hampton), Richie Savage (Cathy Baker) and John Savage; her grandchildren that she raised, Diana (Tony) Bateson, Tim Savage (Trevor Kinney), David Savage (Steven Maxwell), Josh Savage (Chelsie Metzger), Stacy (David) Craig and Richie Savage, Jr.; her other 34 grandchildren; 89 great-grandchildren; several great great-grandchildren and her sister, Dorothy Allen.

In addition to her parents, Corabelle was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lyle R. Savage who died April 8, 1997; her children, JoAnn Thompson, Linda Green, David L. Savage, Sr., Rolland Savage; her grandchildren, David Savage, Jr., Daniel Savage, Jr, Ralph Elder, Jr., Hope, Johnathon, Devin and Kaylee Savage; great-grandchildren, Austin and Keisha Kinney and her great great-granddaughter, Raegan Lyons, her siblings, Lenard, Milford, Glenn, Shirley and Adella Chevalier, Lourena McArtor, Rosella VanHorn and her sons-in-law, Paul Green, Bill Thompson and George Head.

Family and friends may visit 2:00-8:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 202 at Goebel Funeral home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 13 at the funeral home with Pastor Marc Caton as celebrant. Corabelle will be laid to rest with her husband, sons, and grandchildren in Crooksville Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone that came and helped with Corabelle in their time of need.

Condolences may be expressed on the funeral home's website at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Goebel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Goebel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goebel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved