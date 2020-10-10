Corabelle Savage
Crooksville - Corabelle Savage, 91, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 6:59 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 22, 1929 in McLuney, the daughter of the late Charles and Cora A. (nee: Kinney) Chevalier.
Cora was a homemaker, raising her twelve children and six of her grandchildren, being a devoted wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma and great great-grandma. In her days as a young wife and mother, she grew a large garden and did lots of home-canning of the things she grew in order to feed her large family. She enjoyed her bible studies and Christian music. She attended different churches over the years, one of which was The House of God in Roseville.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her children, Lana Head, Cora (James) Wheeler, Debbie (Ronald) Miller, Tammy (Darrell) Lyons, Danny (Rose) Savage, Terry Savage (Christie Hampton), Richie Savage (Cathy Baker) and John Savage; her grandchildren that she raised, Diana (Tony) Bateson, Tim Savage (Trevor Kinney), David Savage (Steven Maxwell), Josh Savage (Chelsie Metzger), Stacy (David) Craig and Richie Savage, Jr.; her other 34 grandchildren; 89 great-grandchildren; several great great-grandchildren and her sister, Dorothy Allen.
In addition to her parents, Corabelle was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lyle R. Savage who died April 8, 1997; her children, JoAnn Thompson, Linda Green, David L. Savage, Sr., Rolland Savage; her grandchildren, David Savage, Jr., Daniel Savage, Jr, Ralph Elder, Jr., Hope, Johnathon, Devin and Kaylee Savage; great-grandchildren, Austin and Keisha Kinney and her great great-granddaughter, Raegan Lyons, her siblings, Lenard, Milford, Glenn, Shirley and Adella Chevalier, Lourena McArtor, Rosella VanHorn and her sons-in-law, Paul Green, Bill Thompson and George Head.
Family and friends may visit 2:00-8:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 202 at Goebel Funeral home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 13 at the funeral home with Pastor Marc Caton as celebrant. Corabelle will be laid to rest with her husband, sons, and grandchildren in Crooksville Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone that came and helped with Corabelle in their time of need.
