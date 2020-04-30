|
Corry I. White I
Zanesville - Corry Ira White I, 56 passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence after his second battle of brain cancer. He was born March 17, 1964 in Detroit, Michigan to Donald and Joan Jerore White. Corry was a 1982 graduate of Tri Valley High School. He was a branch manager for Quality Pool Supply in Dublin for 17 years. His job was his heart and soul. He loved all his employees like family and gave so much time to all his customers. He was a member of the NRA and he was a very proud supporter of Donald Trump and his 2020 campaign. He enjoyed mud running his jeep with the Muddy Buddies and camping. If you knew Corry, you knew he had a quick wit and a colorful personality.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Misty Campbell White; five children: Rachel Sefton, Corry I. (Aleksandra) White II, Meghan (Brandon) Harlow, Kaitlyn (Larry) Tabler and Nicholas (Kristin) Schmidt; five sisters: Audrey (Richard) Emmert, Bonnie (Bill) Brock, Denise (Ron) Wolfe, Donna (Todd) Hanks and Karen (David) Rodriguez; four grandchildren: Carter Sefton, Landon Schmidt, Maeve Schmidt and Stormie Tabler; and his dogs Marley, Finn and Chewy.
Calling hours will be held 2:00 to 5:00PM Sunday, May 3, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE.
To send a note of condolence to the White family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020