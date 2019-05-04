Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Anchor Church
1365 Chamberlain St.
Zanesville, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The Anchor Church
1365 Chamberlain St.
Zanesville, OH
East Fultonham - Courtney Deeann Rich, 26, of East Fultonham, passed away Wed. May 1, 2019 along with her mother Michelle Renee Moody, as a result of a tragic accident on Route 22. She was born on March 12, 1993 in Zanesville, Ohio. She was a loving mother of Weston Rich, Wrett Rich, Remington Strate, Wrenley Strate, and Waylon Strate. In addition to her children, she is survived by her husband Tanner Strate. Three sisters Heather Ellers, Nicole Campbell, and Christina Ullom. One brother Joshua Campbell. Also, Chloe Cottrell who was loved like a sister. Three uncles Michael Cottrell, Aaron Cottrell, and Mark Allen. Her father Timothy Campbell. Great-grandfather George "Bill" Ridenour.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ronda and Billy Cottrell, great-grandmothers Dot Dollings and Barb Ridenour.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Mon. May 6, 2019 at The Anchor Church 1365 Chamberlain St. Zanesville where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tue. May 7, 2019 with Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. William Thompson & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 4, 2019
