Crayton E. Shumaker
Dresden - On October 22, 2020 at 6:30 A.M., Crayton E. Shumaker went to be with the Lord after an extended illness. He was born September 10, 1936, the son of William C. and Eula V. (Montgomery) Shumaker. Crayton graduated from New Lexington High School in 1954. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy and went to boot camp at Great Lakes. Crayton volunteered for submarine service and prepared for that duty at the New London Submarine Training Center. Over the next four years, he serviced on the submarines USS Tang (SS-563) and the USS Pomodon (SS-486).
While home on leave, he was introduced to Arlene E. Johnston, and after his discharge from the Navy, Crayton and Arlene were joined in marriage on March 21, 1959. He then graduated from the Ohio State Barber School in 1960 and started his own barber shop in West Lafayette, OH in 1963. In 1971, Crayton left barbering and went to work at the Conesville Generating Station as a stationary engineer. He retired from there after twenty-seven years of employment.
Crayton and Arlene spent their retirement traveling, fishing, and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. After fifty-five years of blessed companionship, Arlene was called up into Heaven on September 8, 2015.
Besides his parents and wife, Crayton is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Tharp, Bessie Masterson, and a brother William Shumaker.
He is survived by sisters, Irene McGreevy, Thelma (Bill) Hunt, Marie (Paul) Karpik; a brother Leo (Mary Ann) Shumaker; five sons, James C. (Sally), Kent D. (Kiim), Michael A. (Kathy), Mitchell B. (Tammy) and Barry R. (Jenny); nineteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 26, 2020, with Mr. William Meaige officiating. He will be laid to rest alongside his wife Arlene at Dresden Cemetery, Dresden. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
The family requests that face masks be worn and social distancing observed during the calling hours and funeral service.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.