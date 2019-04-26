|
Curtis Griffith, Jr.
New Lexington, Ohio - Curtis Griffith, Jr., 80, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 9:45am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare Emergency Department, Perry County, Ohio.
Born September 25, 1938 in Pickerington, Ohio to the late Curtis P. and Mary Thelma Griffith Griffith.
Curt was a United States Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard Veteran; graduate of the Ohio State University; he was a retired Attorney, Tribal Judge and had served as a Magistrate; he also had worked for the Franklin County Prosecutors Office and was a substitute teacher; former member of John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington.
Survived by his wife of 23 years, Susan Boden Griffith; children, Robert, Betty, Angie, Curtis V. and Joseph; many grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brother, Jake, sister-in-law, Peggy and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a sister, Bertine (Frank) Pennington; brothers, Bill and Bob and 3 infant siblings.
Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Harry Fannin officiating on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019