Zanesville - Cynthia (Cindy) Rose Burkhalter passed away 5:06 PM Saturday October 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Zanesville on June 9, 1954, daughter of Harry (Pete) and Pearl Rose of East Fultonham.
Cindy was a lifeguard at Lake Isabella, an employee at Dominos Pizza, Essex, Der Ver Ber and a teacher's aide for Ohio Reads at Maysville Elementary. She was a 1972 graduate of Maysville High School.
Survived by her husband of forty five years James Burhalter; brother Rick (Barbara) Rose of Blue Rock; daughter Julie (John) Dovich; two granddaughters, Jaelyn Rose Burkhalter and her boyfriend Skylar Derreberry of Columbus; also Sarah Ann Dovich which was blessed on her grandmother's birthday which they shared; she is also the proud great-grandma to Lillian Rose Derreberry; two nieces Angie Fluharty and Amanda Keirns; several cousins and many close friends along with the Robert's family who treated her like one of their own, a very special friend of forty-eight years Jodi, with whom she enjoyed crafting and many vacations to the lake in Michigan.
Cindy was blessed with the gift of a kidney donation on March 16, 2017 after several years of dialysis with Davita.
She was preceded in death by both parents; several uncles and two special aunts.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is in charge of a caring cremation respecting her wishes of no calling hours.
