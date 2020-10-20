1/1
Cynthia Burkhalter
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Burkhalter

Zanesville - Cynthia (Cindy) Rose Burkhalter passed away 5:06 PM Saturday October 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Zanesville on June 9, 1954, daughter of Harry (Pete) and Pearl Rose of East Fultonham.

Cindy was a lifeguard at Lake Isabella, an employee at Dominos Pizza, Essex, Der Ver Ber and a teacher's aide for Ohio Reads at Maysville Elementary. She was a 1972 graduate of Maysville High School.

Survived by her husband of forty five years James Burhalter; brother Rick (Barbara) Rose of Blue Rock; daughter Julie (John) Dovich; two granddaughters, Jaelyn Rose Burkhalter and her boyfriend Skylar Derreberry of Columbus; also Sarah Ann Dovich which was blessed on her grandmother's birthday which they shared; she is also the proud great-grandma to Lillian Rose Derreberry; two nieces Angie Fluharty and Amanda Keirns; several cousins and many close friends along with the Robert's family who treated her like one of their own, a very special friend of forty-eight years Jodi, with whom she enjoyed crafting and many vacations to the lake in Michigan.

Cindy was blessed with the gift of a kidney donation on March 16, 2017 after several years of dialysis with Davita.

She was preceded in death by both parents; several uncles and two special aunts.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is in charge of a caring cremation respecting her wishes of no calling hours.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved