|
|
Cynthia Lou "Cindy" Henry
Shawnee - Cynthia Lou "Cindy" Henry, 61, of SHAWNEE passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Pickering House of Fairhope Hospice in Lancaster.
Cindy was born on May 26, 1958 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late William and Elsie (Owen) Abram.
She was a retired employee of Mt. Aloysius in New Lexington, a 2007 graduate of Hocking College, a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan, and an avid Ohio State backer. She was known for her homemade noodles, enjoyed sitting on her porch watching the humming birds, and last but not least she LOVED her nieces and nephews.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 30 years Hugh Leslie "Les" Henry, brothers Danny and Brian Abram, sister, Amy (Lance Williams) Moore, her family of 30 years, Clifford Henry, Leroy Henry, Edna (Richard) Cross, Steven (Bonnie) Henry, Clara Edwards, and Elizabeth Henry, Uncles and Aunts, George (Sandy) Owen, Betty (Bill) Hamler, Shirley Owen, Jessie Abram, Ruth (Howard) Hewitt and Bonnie (Max) Grant; sister in law Star Abram, and many nieces and Nephews
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Bobby and Jerry Abram, sister in law Susan Dallas, and brother in law Robert Henry.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday May 4, 2020 at the Shawnee United Methodist Church with Rev Mary Perani officiating.
Interment: Maplewood Cemetery, New Lexington.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Sunday at the church, where covid-19 social distancing recommendations will be followed.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneral homeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 1 to May 2, 2020