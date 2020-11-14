1/1
McConnelsville - Cynthia Lynn Pierce 62, of McConnelsville passed away at 3:30 a.m. November 13, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born January 6, 1958 in Marietta the daughter of the late, Ray Pierce Sr. And Lelia Davis Pierce. She was a customer service representative for Spectrum, a member of the Moose Lodge in Rokeby Lock, Eagles Club in McConnelsville, and the VFW in Malta. She is survived by her daughter, Maggie Jo Parsons of McConnelsville; three grandchildren, Evy Talbert, Colt and Rayleigh Parsons; brothers, Ray Thomas Pierce Jr of Rokeby Lock, Chris Eugene Pierce of Cap Sand Blas, Florida, and Michael J. Pierce of McConnelsville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jesse Ray Parsons. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in Mc Connelsviile where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday with Stanley Strode officiating. She will be laid to rest by her son in Malta Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.




Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
