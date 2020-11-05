Cynthia R. Van Gilder
Zanesville - Cynthia R. Van Gilder, 49, of Zanesville, passed away at 2:20 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville due to complications from her battle with cancer. Born March 27, 1971, in Pittsburgh PA, she was the eldest daughter of Dr. John E. Van Gilder and Jo Ann (Hildreth) Van Gilder.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son Daniel H. Shaver, daughter Emma J. Shaver, grandson Eric B. Shaver, and her fiancé Matthew Shinn. Also, brother J. Robert W. Van Gilder, sister Laura L. (Van Gilder) Grimes, and niece Adrienne M. Van Gilder. Uncles Roy (Gaylene) Hildreth, Robert Hickel, and Michael Lindemann. Aunts Maxine (Ron) Van Gilder Rogers and Linda Ciesielski. Cousins Aimee (Shane) Whitehair, Michael (Lisa) Hildreth, Erika Ciesielski, and Teo Ciesielski.
She is preceded in death by her husband Chad Perry, aunt Betty Hildreth, and aunt Suzanne Lindemann.
Cynthia was highly active in the community and loved by many through her acts of kindness and ability to bring joy to any situation. Cynthia was an animal lover and a member of the All-Around Club and the Shakespeare Society of Zanesville. She was able to provide support to many through her involvement in 12 Step Recovery Fellowship. She was an inspiration to many for her ability to overcome the obstacles life placed in her way. She loved spending time with her only grandson, Eric, and her children, Daniel and Emma, and her fiancé Mattie. Her passing will leave a hole that only time and love will be able to fill.
A cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Rev. Dawn Remster officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the celebration.
The family requests that facial coverings and social distancing be respected during the visitation and Celebration of Life Service.
Donations in her name may be made to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
