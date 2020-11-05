1/1
Cynthia R. VanGilder
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia R. Van Gilder

Zanesville - Cynthia R. Van Gilder, 49, of Zanesville, passed away at 2:20 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville due to complications from her battle with cancer. Born March 27, 1971, in Pittsburgh PA, she was the eldest daughter of Dr. John E. Van Gilder and Jo Ann (Hildreth) Van Gilder.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son Daniel H. Shaver, daughter Emma J. Shaver, grandson Eric B. Shaver, and her fiancé Matthew Shinn. Also, brother J. Robert W. Van Gilder, sister Laura L. (Van Gilder) Grimes, and niece Adrienne M. Van Gilder. Uncles Roy (Gaylene) Hildreth, Robert Hickel, and Michael Lindemann. Aunts Maxine (Ron) Van Gilder Rogers and Linda Ciesielski. Cousins Aimee (Shane) Whitehair, Michael (Lisa) Hildreth, Erika Ciesielski, and Teo Ciesielski.

She is preceded in death by her husband Chad Perry, aunt Betty Hildreth, and aunt Suzanne Lindemann.

Cynthia was highly active in the community and loved by many through her acts of kindness and ability to bring joy to any situation. Cynthia was an animal lover and a member of the All-Around Club and the Shakespeare Society of Zanesville. She was able to provide support to many through her involvement in 12 Step Recovery Fellowship. She was an inspiration to many for her ability to overcome the obstacles life placed in her way. She loved spending time with her only grandson, Eric, and her children, Daniel and Emma, and her fiancé Mattie. Her passing will leave a hole that only time and love will be able to fill.

A cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Rev. Dawn Remster officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the celebration.

The family requests that facial coverings and social distancing be respected during the visitation and Celebration of Life Service.

Donations in her name may be made to the Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved