Cynthia Sue Lassiter
Bellbrook - Age 66, passed away Monday, October 12th, 2020 after a year long battle with throat cancer.
She was born November 22nd, 1953 to Rebecca (Bruce) and Donald O. Mathes. She was employed as a Graphic Designer for her father's business Creative Graphics of Ohio, Inc. in Zanesville for over 20 years. After the business closed, she continued sharing her creativity in other artistic mediums such as photography, pastels, and paintings. Sue's work is in private collections around the country. Sue was also a published author, in which she shared a brief part of her life in, "The Waterloo: A True Story."
Sue had a passion for art, she was an accomplished painter as well as a photographer. She was an amateur astronomer and had recently started painting pictures of the cosmos. Though Sue was not much of a meat-eater, she made amazing meals and loved cooking for Mike and his son, Tom. Sue loved Facebook and enjoyed keeping up with old friends and distant family. She was a picky eater, but she always enjoyed a good grilled cheese sandwich, and had a love for perogies. Sue couldn't live without her Iced Latte from Starbucks and frequented there quite often.
Sue enjoyed reading and watching movies. Her favorite book is "To Kill a Mockingbird" and always enjoyed the less than popular 80's mystery series, "Dark Secret of Harvest Home," which starred Betty Davis. Sue kept her life personal, she always has. Some were lucky enough to get to truly know the real Sue. Some may think of her as strange or different, but those closest to her think of her as unique and passionate. You can find out more about Sue and her art CynthiaSueLassiterGallery.com
, a website dedicated to her passion for art and literature.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Lassiter; her father, Donald O Mathes; grandparents, Custer M. Mathes, Mary F. Mathes, and Florence E. Bruce. She is survived by her life partner of many years, Michael Sprauer; her son, James "John" and Wendy Luce to Ponchatoula, LA; her mother, Rebecca J. Mathes; her siblings, Patrick and Linda Mathes of Zanesville, and Peggy and Paul Yates of Woodbridge, VA.
You are welcome to attend Sue's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 1:00pm at Adamsville United Methodist Church (8065 East Street, Adamsville, OH 43802). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton
(324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420).
