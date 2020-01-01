|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" Wood
Zanesville - Cynthia "Cindy" A. Wood, 68 of Zanesville died 8:15 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital following a courageous battle with lymphoma cancer.
She was born February 15, 1951 in Zanesville, the daughter of John W. Tignor and the late Joanna Gilliland Tignor.
Cindy was a member of Fair Oaks Baptist Church where she sang in the Church Choir and also sang for several years in the Gospelight Trio. She retired after nearly 30 years with the Franklin Local School System. Cindy enjoyed crocheting & gardening but mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 45 years, Philip E. Wood; her son, Richard Wood and a daughter-in-law, Sarah Wood; 3 grandchildren, Faith Wood, Hannah Wood & Joel "JJ" Wood Jr.; a sister, Amy (David) McCauley; several nieces, nephews & cousins. Cindy was preceded in death in addition to her mother, by a son, Joel Wood Sr., a granddaughter, Rachael Wood and a brother, Michael Tignor.
Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home and one hour prior to service time at the church. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Fair Oaks Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Shoemaker officiating. Burial will conclude at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Sonora, Ohio.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Memorial Fund at the Fair Oaks Baptist Church.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Cindy's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020