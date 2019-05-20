Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Waterford - Cyril "Bud" Pletcher, 70 of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly while working in West Virginia on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Bud was born in Zanesville on March 20, 1949. He is the son of the late Cyril Clifford Logandale Pletcher and Gladys Jeaneane (Jones) Pletcher. He owned and operated Pletcher Logging LLC for over 40 years and he also worked in the strip mine. He was an avid outdoors man who loved fishing and coon hunting.

Bud is survived by his three daughters, Lori Shook of Zanesville, Stacy (Rob) Caplinger of Zanesville and Kelly (Brian) Moore of New Lexington and his son, Cyril "Little Bud" Pletcher III of McConnelsville; his grandchildren, Jemma, Carmie, Megan, Ashley, Robbie, Tylor, Dakota, Hunter, Haylee, Karlee and Cliff; his eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Thomas (Sherry) Pletcher of Avondale and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his two sisters, Edie Novaria and Diana Kennedy and one brother, Gary Lee Pletcher.

The family request memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, .



Visitations will be 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be 11 am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. He will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 20, 2019
