D. Brent Graham
Stockport - D. Brent Graham, 56, of Stockport passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. He was born September 17, 1963 in Marietta. Brent was a production supervisor over engineering and maintenance at Miba Bearings of McConnelsville where he worked for 31 years. He showed, judged and hunted with his coondogs for many years. He was a member of Webb Lodge #252 of Stockport and the McConnelsville Eagles Club. Brent was also a member of the Morgan County Coonhunters and the Mountaineer Bee Keepers Association. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Sherry Emerick Graham, mother Arlene Kay Parsons Graham of Mcconnelsville, a daughter Alexandra (Larry) Butcher of Lancaster, a son Casey Graham of Mineral Wells, WV, three grandchildren Noah, Owen and Kaydence Karns, two step grandchildren girl 1 Makena Butcher and girl 2 Jaden Butcher. He was preceded in death by his father Dana Graham and two children Sandy and Mandy Graham. Calling hours will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home with a masonic service at 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Bernt will be laid to rest beside his father in the Brick Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to MOCO Team Blue 62 E. Main St. McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com