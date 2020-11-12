D. Elaine CarpenterZanesville -D. Elaine Carpenter, 84, of Zanesville, died Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.Born February 3, 1936 in Coshocton, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lucile Bonham Tumblin.Elaine was a 1954 graduate of Jefferson High School and retired from Longaberger after 20 years in sales. She was a member of the Coshocton Church of Christ and Treasurer of her Class Reunion Committee. Elaine volunteered her time at Hospice and the Senior Center in Coshocton as well as the Fresno Elementary School, where she helped the children read. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge with her many friendsSurviving are three children, Jeff (Carmen) James of Newark, Jill (Jim) Merry of Newark and Julie (Bill) Leake of Zanesville; five grandchildren, Jennifer Leake (Richie Quiton), Melissa James (Andrew Maurer), Jon (Laura) James, Joe (Emma) Merry and Jordanne (Trent) Hirschi; four great grandchildren, Evie Hirschi, Henry Maurer, Jackson Hirschi and Victoria James; two sisters, Nancy Seibert and Christy (Jeff) Kendall and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, K. Wayne James and second husband, H. Robert Carpenter.Due to covid restrictions a private family service will be held.Elaine will be laid to rest by her first husband, Wayne at the Dresden Cemetery.Family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.