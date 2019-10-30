Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daine Storts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daine F. Storts


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daine F. Storts Obituary
Daine F. Storts

Reynoldsburg, Ohio - Daine F. Storts, 81, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, formerly of Corning, Ohio passed away at 11:50am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born September 12, 1938 in Drakes, Ohio to the late Forrest and Anna Tokie Storts. Daine attended The Ohio State University; he was one of the first people to work for Western-Electric, where he was an Engineer; he loved cars, especially Oldsmobiles. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Zelma Craig Storts; daughter, Sherrie Storts; son, Daine Clark Storts; 2 grandchildren, Daniel Forest (Sara) Rott and Stacie Michelle (Bob) Rings; 2 great-granddaughters and one on the way, Charli, Josie and Lucy; sister, Carol (Rick) Stoughton and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a sister, Linda Storts. Family will receive friends and family Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and from 10-11 am on Friday at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating. Burial will follow at New Lexington Cemetery. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now