Daine F. Storts
Reynoldsburg, Ohio - Daine F. Storts, 81, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, formerly of Corning, Ohio passed away at 11:50am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born September 12, 1938 in Drakes, Ohio to the late Forrest and Anna Tokie Storts. Daine attended The Ohio State University; he was one of the first people to work for Western-Electric, where he was an Engineer; he loved cars, especially Oldsmobiles. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Zelma Craig Storts; daughter, Sherrie Storts; son, Daine Clark Storts; 2 grandchildren, Daniel Forest (Sara) Rott and Stacie Michelle (Bob) Rings; 2 great-granddaughters and one on the way, Charli, Josie and Lucy; sister, Carol (Rick) Stoughton and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a sister, Linda Storts. Family will receive friends and family Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and from 10-11 am on Friday at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Richard Newlon officiating. Burial will follow at New Lexington Cemetery. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019