1/1
Dale Eugene Lyon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Eugene Lyon

East Fultonham - On Saturday, November 21st, Dale Eugene Lyon (78) passed away peacefully at his home in East Fultonham.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Connie Lyon, son Travis Lyon, brother Dean (Phyllis) Lyon, sister Maxine Watkins, six grandchildren and many great grand children.

Dale loved hunting, flea markets and collecting antiques. Dale was an avid story teller and loved finding a good deal.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents Lena and Lane Lyon and daughter Tracee Lynn Arnold.

In lieu of funeral services a celebration of Dale's life will be planned at a later date.

The Snouffer Funeral Home, 1150 West Military Road, Zanesville has the distinct honor of serving the Lyon family.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our caring staff at 740.450.8000.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snouffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved