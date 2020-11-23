Dale Eugene Lyon
East Fultonham - On Saturday, November 21st, Dale Eugene Lyon (78) passed away peacefully at his home in East Fultonham.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Connie Lyon, son Travis Lyon, brother Dean (Phyllis) Lyon, sister Maxine Watkins, six grandchildren and many great grand children.
Dale loved hunting, flea markets and collecting antiques. Dale was an avid story teller and loved finding a good deal.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents Lena and Lane Lyon and daughter Tracee Lynn Arnold.
In lieu of funeral services a celebration of Dale's life will be planned at a later date.
The Snouffer Funeral Home, 1150 West Military Road, Zanesville has the distinct honor of serving the Lyon family.
