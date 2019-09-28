|
Dale O. Hartberger
Zanesville - Dale Oliver Hartberger, 69 passed away at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on September 25, 2019. He was born November 21, 1949 in Shawnee to the late Raymond and Helen Ruth Fetters Douglas. Dale was the owner of Hartberger Industries and through his hardwork, built the business into a machine shop that is known around the world. He treated his staff like family. He was a Boy Scout leader, Sunday school teacher and enjoyed mushroom hunting and pin ball machines.
Surviving are his wife Karen Morrison Hartberger; a son Michael (Missy) Hartberger; two step daughters: Jenna Harris and Olivia Harris; two granddaughters: Katie and Molly; and his sister Myra Severance.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Georgia Hartberger and a brother Doug.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Shelter, 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services begin at 1PM Monday, September 30, 2019. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 28, 2019