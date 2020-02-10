Resources
Dale R. Geiger

Dale R. Geiger Obituary
Dale R. Geiger

New Concord - Dale R. Geiger, 84 of New Concord and formerly of Stone Creek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Dale is survived by his two daughters, Cathy (Chester) and Janet (Carl); his six grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; two great-great granddaughters; several nieces and nephews, and his special friend, Mary Ellen.

In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; his son, Richard; his great-great granddaughter; his sister, Bertha and his brothers, Ralph, Wayne, Carlos and Charles.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from 10 to 11:30 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am. Graveside services will be held at 3pm at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, 3225 Dublin Rd, Hilliard, OH. Full Military Honors will be provided by the US Army Color Guard.

Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
