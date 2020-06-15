Dale T. Lett
Dale T. Lett was born September 25, 1936 in Goodman, Missouri, one of three children to Clifford and Bonnie Fern (Wooldridge) Lett. He entered into rest on May 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Dale graduated from New Lexington High School in Ohio in 1955. Being inducted into the New Lexington High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 was one of the highlights of his life. He lived most of his life in the SW Missouri area and owned and operated Grove Drilling, retiring in 1990. Dale was an accomplished pilot and enjoyed participating in air shows. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Club and Quiet Birds. Dale and Judy (Limotta) were married in Columbus, Ohio on March 5, 1966 and she survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Tammy Boyt of Neosho, Sheri Dixon and husband, Jerry of McConnelsville, Ohio, Jayne Greer and husband, Craig of Joplin and Val Stauffer and husband, Mike of Neosho; one sister, Brenda Gooch of Rogers, Arkansas; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Dale is preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Ruth, sister, Marlene Wolfe and his parents.
Masonic services, followed by a memorial visitation were held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, Neosho, MO. Contributions to honor Dale may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.