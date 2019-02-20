|
|
Dana A. Snouffer
McConnelsville - Dana A. Snouffer, 66 of McConnelsville, a Surveyor placed his property corner in Heaven on Monday February 18, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Dana was born in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia on November 10, 1952 to the late William and Jane Crist Snouffer. He graduated from Meigs High School and Hocking College. He was very active in the Morgan County area having been a member of Jaycees, Kiwanis, Planning Commission, Sons of the American Legion and Trinity United Methodist Church. Dana was employed at Central Ohio Coal Company for 23 years. After leaving the mine, he became a Professional Land Surveyor, founding Snouffer Surveying Services, a company that quickly became his life passion. This allowed him the opportunity to be a member of the Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio, Muskingum Valley Chapter. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife Jan Sidwell Snouffer: a son Josh (Ashlee) Snouffer; three grandchildren: Rebecca, Lucas, and Zac; a brother Gary (Paula) Snouffer; a sister Melody (Tom) Bumgardner; two sisters in law: Mary Sue Matheney and Mayme Beth Sidwell; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his best friend Randy Shrivers.
Special thanks to Shrivers Hospice.
Calling hours will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday February 21 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE, Funeral services will be held at 4pm on Friday in the Snouffer Chapel with Ed Tolley his friend and former Pastor officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019