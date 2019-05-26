|
Daniel Allen Weinstock
Zanesville - Daniel Allen Weinstock, 70, of Zanesville, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 18, 1948 in Zanesville, a son of the late Raymond and Margaret Louise (Tinto) Weinstock. He was a United States Army Veteran, a member of Zanesville American Legion Post #29, retired from Auto Zone Distribution Center. He coached Maysville girls softball and basketball and also parked cars at Maysville High School sporting events for many years with his late father.
He is survived by his wife Linda (Foster) Weinstock. Two daughters Kris (Wes) Hewitt and Cheryl Weinstock (Gary Moody). One granddaughter Jade Weinstock who graduated from Ohio State University in 2018. Two brothers Bill and Don Weinstock. Many nieces and nephews. Lifelong best friend Steve Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Munyan.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tuesday May 28, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday May 29, 2019 with Pastor John Alice officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park where Zanesville VFW Post #1058 and Zanesville American Legion Post #29 will conduct military honors. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 26, 2019