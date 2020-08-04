Daniel Bellew
Frazeysburg - Daniel Paul Bellew, of Centerburg, Ohio, formerly of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday, August 1, 2020 due to complications from his 23-year battle with ALS.
Born June 23, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Anita "Jo" (Holp) Bellew of Frazeysburg, and the late Frederick William Bellew.
Dan graduated from Tri-Valley High school in 1976 and went on to a distinguished military career where he served his country as an avionics specialist in the U. S. Navy from 1976 to 1997. His service included deployment in Desert Storm and overseas assignments in Spain and Japan. He was a current member of Irville Lodge 184, F. & A. M. Dan enjoyed watching movies (especially anything Star Wars vs Star Trek) and listening to music.
Surviving are his wife Nattanicha (Thaijantuk) Bellew from Centerburg, Ohio, whom he married July 1, 2020, his beloved daughter Jessica (Josh) Perkins of Las Vegas, Nevada, his stepmother Nancy Bellew of Astor, Florida, three brothers Mark Bellew of Zanesville, Matt (Naomi) Bellew of Hebron and Benny Bellew of New York, three sisters Patty (Jack) Stokes of Frazeysburg, Carrie (Rick) King of Frazeysburg and Roxanne Bellew of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
In addition, he had a special place in his heart for several of his caregivers over the years including Gloria Frost, Jennifer Sperry, Heather Sperry, Robin Sperry, and Michael Coleman.
A celebration of life service will be held at Meadowview Church of Christ on Monday, August 10 beginning at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the ALS Association at www.als.org
.