Daniel F. Paul, Sr.
Zanesville - Daniel F. Paul, Sr. 75 of Zanesville, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Columbus Alzheimer's Care Center in Columbus, following an extended illness. His health began to fail shortly after the death of his wife of 49 years, Gladys Paul in 2015. He was born August 16th, 1944, in Zanesville, the son of Frank and Bertha Paul. He married Gladys (Novaria) Paul on Saturday, October 16, 1965, and was catholic by faith.
Dan worked for the Ohio Labors Union until retirement. He was a member of the Eagles and enjoyed playing cards with his friends. He loved his wife with all his heart, and enjoyed calling her "Pugie" the nickname he had given her since the beginning of their 50 yearlong loving relationship. Upon her death he lost a piece of his heart he could never replace.
Dan is survived by one daughter: Kim Paul of Columbus, his one son: Danny Paul, Jr. of Gahanna, and his sister: Marlene Walker of Dallas, TX.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Frank Paul and Bertha Paul and his lovely wife Gladys Paul.
A caring cremation has taken place and Graveside Committal Services for both Dan and Gladys will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko officiating. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020